Larry Partin

June 18, 1943 – September 23, 2019

NOCONA – Larry Partin, 76, died on Sept. 23, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona with Pastor Bob Garse officiating. A private family interment will be at a later date.

He was born on June 18, 1943 in Pampa to Ruben Partin and Phyllis Rosalee Followell Laramore. Partin worked most of his life in law enforcement. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Lewisville and Department of Public Safety Narcotics Officers Old Timers Association. He married Sharon Lewis on June 16, 1962 in Wichita Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Partin, Nocona; sons, Lewis Carl Partin, Nocona and Craig Alan Partin, Manhattan, NY; sister, Paula Thornhill, Troy; brothers, James Daniel Laramore, Douglas Lynn Laramore and Victor Wynn Laramore; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona or the Nocona Public Library.