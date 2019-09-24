Lottie Lucille Brinkley

August 22, 1952 – September 21, 2019

BOWIE – Lottie Lucille Brinkley, 68, died on Sept. 21, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Chuck Lysaker officiating.

Brinkley was born on Aug. 22, 1952 in Decatur to Joe and Susie (Hale) Norman. She graduated from Bowie High School.

She worked as a dishwasher and cook for a cafe in Childress. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Elizabeth and Barbara Brinkley; brother, Bill Norman Sr.; sister, Amanda Norman; brother-in-law, James Roberts Sr.; niece, Carla Don Graves and nephew, Harry Brinkley Jr.

She is survived by her children, James “Jimmy” Brinkley Jr., Bowie and Sherry Roper, Gatesville; three grandchildren; siblings, Mary Roberts, Bowie and Charles Norman Sr., Buffalo Springs; numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.