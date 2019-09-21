Montague County schools run in WF

Cross country teams from Bowie, Nocona and Forestburg traveled to Wichita Falls at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Wednesday morning to compete with some of the area’s best teams.

The Bowie boys’ team elected to run in the 4A-6A race, while the rest of the teams ran in the 1A-3A race. The Jackrabbits finished third despite moving up. Sid Mayfield was Bowie’s top runner, finishing sixth place with a time of 20:02. Ignacio Saucedo was not far behind in 11th place while Brody Armstrong finished 16th, Trevor Vann finished 20th and Riley Harris 30th.

Coach Jonathon Horton liked how his guys accepted the challenge, but concedes there are still spots open on varsity.

“I was very pleased with how well our guys attacked a difficult course,” Horton said. “It was a great morning to run. The guys competed well with our opponents and each other. We still have three spots on the varsity that need to be decided by district.”

The Lady Rabbits also finished third in their race as Nocona finished second. With the 4A-6A girls race much longer than what either team is used to running, both ran in the 1A-3A race.

Kylie Rose finished first for the Lady Indians in second place as she ran a 13:41. Raylee Sparkman finished two spots behind her in fourth while Allie Brown and Claudia Espinoza both finished in the top 10 in seventh and 10th place. Sydnee Mowry rounded out the top five runners finishing in 25th place.

For the Lady Rabbits, Landra Parr finished first in eighth place with a time of 14:39. Julia Witt was next in 13th place followed by Jojo Villarreal in 14th, Brysen Richey in 21st place and Kaydee Jones in 24th place.

Forestburg also ran its three runners in the race as individuals. Sol Martinez finished first for the Lady Horns in 37th place with a time 17:36. Issabella Roller and Gracie White finished 45th and 46th to cap off Forestburg’s day.

The Nocona boys’ team ran in the 1A-3A race and finished third as a team. Hank Ulbig finished the race fifth overall with a time of 20:33 to lead the Indians.

Eli Croxton joined Ulbig in the top 10 with an eighth overall finish. Iziak Weatherread finished 13th, Frank Espinoza 16th and Miguel Gonzalez 18th to round out the scoring.

