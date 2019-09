A large crowd attended the open house at Nocona General Hospital this past Sunday as the board unveiled the completed $3.5 million renovation. The guests toured the new facilities and met new physician Dr. Kelly Rodden who joined the hospital and clinic recently. (News photos by Melissa Gentry)

Members of the Nocona General Board and the medical staff cut a ribbon on new $3.5 million renovation project. (News photo by Melissa Gentry)