Prairie Valley and Saint Jo run at Lindsay

Athletes from Prairie Valley and Saint Jo ran at Lindsay High School on Wednesday.

The meet featured several big schools.

The Lady Bulldogs finished 10th as a team. Shelby Roof finished first for the team in 24th place with a time of 16:15. Prairie Valley’s other top five runners included Karagan Ritchie finishing 31st, Hailey Winkler finishing 45th, Molley Gilleland finishing 49th and Carmen Gomez finishing 60th.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter liked the start the team had with their first meet of the year.

“I was extremely proud of this group of runners,” Carpenter said. “They are all also volleyball players so the extra time and effort they put into being the best they can be, truly amazes me. We have some work to do to get our times down but for our first meet I couldn’t be more pleased with the results.”

The Prairie Valley boys’ team finished ninth overall. Tyler Winkler was first for the Bulldogs as he finished 35th with a time of 21:34. Other top runners for Prairie Valley saw Tyler Reid finish 57th, Michael Cole finish 59th, Zak Smith 88th and Konner Ritchie 89th place.

Saint Jo had three boys and one girl compete as individuals. Kile Thurman was the top finisher for the Panthers as he finished fifth overall with a time of 19:05. Collin Thomas also finished in the top 10 with a ninth place finish. Joshua Vogel finished 55th overall. Kassidy Pitman finished 46th overall.

To see full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.