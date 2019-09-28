Prairie Valley hosts cross country meet

Prairie Valley hosted its cross country meet on Wednesday with runners from seven schools in the high school divisions taking part.

The host saw both the boy’s and girl’s teams finishing third overall while Bellevue boys finished fifth in team results The Lady Eagles brought three girls and Gold-Burg brought two boys to compete as individuals.

The Lady Bulldogs had Shelby Roof finish seventh overall with a time of 15:44 to lead the team. Among Prairie Valley’s top five runners include Hailey Winkler finishing in 16th place, Karagan Ritchie finishing 19th, Molly Gilleland finishing 22nd and Emily Carpenter finishing 26th.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter felt her girls did well and many improved their times from last week, while also noting the heat was a challenge for all runners.

The Bulldogs top runner was Tyler Winkler, who finished third overall with a time of 21:12. Counting Winkler, the top five runners for Prairie Valley included Tyler Reid finishing 10th, Michael Cole in 14th place, Isaac Yeargin finishing 21st, and Konner Ritchie in 23rd place.

Coach Seth Stephens liked how his team ran despite the conditions.

“It was a really hot day to be running,” Stephens said. “I was really proud of how our guys ran and battled in the heat. I think it may have been the largest meet we’ve had here at Prairie Valley. We had 13 teams total in high school and junior high.”

The Bellevue boy’s team had Terrance Perry finish first for the team in 15th place with a time of 24:18. Among the top five finishers for the Eagles were Jacob Eckenberger finishing right behind Perry in 16th place, Zak Smith finishing 26th, Sam Innes finishing 27th and Gonzalo Martin finishing 33rd.

The Lady Eagles saw Sky-Lar Embry finish third overall with a time of 15:00. Austin Ford finished 14th and Cecille Fieldborg finished 31st. For Gold-Burg, Gideon Hellinger finished 24th with a time of 28:07 and Zach Sanders finished 30th.

For full results from all of the runners on these teams, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.