Red River Bass Club fishes in first tournament

On Sept. 14 the Red River High School Bass Club competed at its first tournament at Lake Ray Roberts.

The club belongs to the Texas High School Bass Association with more than 1,500 teams in nine divisions.

Six teams of local youth were able to fish the highly competitive tournament against 190 other teams from the west division.

Based in Montague County, the club has representation from Bowie, Nocona, Prairie Valley, Henrietta and Wichita Falls.

Eleven of the youth are new this year to the club, with three returning from the Bowie High School Bass Club.

The first tournament turned out to be extremely tough with only a handful of the 198 teams weighing in a full bag of five bass.

A hot, humid day meant fishermen had to catch those fish at the most opportune time.

A majority of the 198 teams were blanked on fish large enough to weigh, but the club did have three of the six teams bring fish across the scales.

One team had a fish lost at the boat before it was landed, and another team had one exit out of the top of the live well. Lots of little bass were caught by all the teams, but not measurable or weighable to be considered a catch. Average fish weighed at the tournament was 2.5 pounds.

The teams consisted of: Baylen Farris and Gunnar Valverde with boat captain Mike Turner weighed in two fish at 5.22 pounds and placed 22nd; Cooper Harris and Finn Stevens with boat captain Brian Clark weighed in one fish at 2.02 pounds and placed 75th; Kooper Hansard and Spencer Uncel with boat captain Jason Uncel weighed in one fish at 1.72 pounds and placed 92nd; Jayden Corr and Heath Bell with boat captain Jeremy Corr; Konner Ritchie and Easton Womack with boat captain Randal Ritchie; Cole Scribner and Shane Chitwood with boat captain John Ballard.