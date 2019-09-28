Tales ‘N Trail readies Shebang for Oct. 5

Shebang! Tales ‘N Trails Museum’s annual fundraising event will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Veranda Inn Events’ Center in Nocona celebrating Native American history.

This entertaining evening features a steak dinner, live auction, silent auction, bucket auction and a Spin the Wheel game. Call 825-5330 to reserve your tickets.

Tickets are $50 and a table of eight is $350. Visit the museum website: talesntrails.org, to view many of the auction items. Online bidding will be available.

Live auction items will include a helicopter tour of the county, a NASCAR rookie experience, two loads of rock base, 50 bales of quality hay, a two-day watercolor class, dinner for eight at the ranch and more items are added daily. Visit the website to see the live items as well as the silent and bucket auction items, which will feature a variety of vintage and new artwork, gift baskets and a wine tasting and tour for six people

Proceeds from Shebang! are used for the maintenance, operations, collections, and exhibits of the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum. The North Texas Society of History & Culture (dba Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum) is a 501(c)3 organization and is eligible for tax-deductible donations and bequests.