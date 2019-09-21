Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians tested themselves on Tuesday at home against Melissa.

A 4A state-ranked team, the Lady Cardinals showed why by winning 3-1, with the last two sets going into extra point territory.

The Lady Indians dropped the first set 25-20, but was able to bounce back in the second to win by the same score 25-20.

Sets three and four were up and down affairs for both teams. Neither team could claw much ahead, to the point that both teams went past the 25-point limit since neither could get ahead by two points.

Melissa did in the third set 28-26 to go up 2-1. Nocona needed to win the next two sets if it wanted a chance to win the match.

The fourth set was just as close as the last one. Both teams went past the 25-point mark again and even got into the 30s, but in the end, it was the Lady Cardinals who came out on top 32-30.

The Lady Indians play one more game before district starts. Nocona travels to Christ Academy to play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley volleyball team started district play on Tuesday at Petrolia.

One of the many tough 2A teams the Lady Bulldogs will have to play twice during district play, the Lady Pirates won in straight sets with scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-16.

Prairie Valley had last played a game back on Sept. 6. After a game cancellation and a bye game, it had been at least 10 days since the girls’ last game.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 kills while Shelby Roof was second with six. Veronica Gutierez led the team with 10 assists and Hailey Winkler had a team high 20 digs.

The Lady Bulldogs next play at Archer City at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played at Windthorst on Tuesday.

The usually powerful Lady Trojan team beat the Lady Bears in straight sets, but Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was most proud of how her team battled, especially in the first set.

Gold-Burg took Windthorst to the brink, but the Lady Trojans won the first set 26-24. Sets two and three were not as close 25-14 and 25-15, but the Lady Bears still hung in and played competitive with a program that regularly features in the 2A playoffs.

Cromleigh said it was the best match play of the season and hopes her team can top it. Gold-Burg next plays at Electra at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Forestburg

In the second district game, Forestburg hosted Collinsville on Tuesday.

The Lady Horns were able to win a set off the Lady Pirates, but Collinsville came away with the victory 3-1.

After losing the first set 25-8, Forestburg found a groove and was able to win a close set 25-21 to tie the score.

The Lady Horns could not replicate it though as the Lady Pirates won the next two sets in dominant fashion 25-5 and 25-10 respectively.

Keeleigh Burnam led the team with seven kills. Athena Britain had a team high six aces, Katelyn Park five assists and Rebeca Sanchez with 11 digs.

Coach Cori Hayes believes Collinsville will make some noise in the 2A playoffs and being able to take a set off of them is something to build on.

Forestburg next plays at Valley View at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.

