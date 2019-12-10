1960 Corvette wins Best of Show Award

The Piston Heads Auto Club hosted the 16th annual Chicken and Bread Days Car Show on Oct. 5.

The day turned out to be a little warm, but the club had 91 cars entered in the show. The streets were lined with beautiful cars of all makes and models with 42 class winners ranging from 1920 to 2018. Best of show went to Darren Heavner, Fort Worth with a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette. Read the full story with all the winners in the weekend Bowie News.