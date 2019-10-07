7 dishes perfect for game day

(Culinary.net) Fried, grilled, baked or slow-cooked, game day dishes come in all flavors and textures so everyone comes out a winner. Try these classic ideas and new spins to take your home-gate to the next level.

Chicken Wings – Bone-in or boneless, skin on or skin off, buffalo or barbecue-glazed, chicken wings are chef’s choice for a handheld party pleaser. With nearly endless ways to prepare them, they’re a game day staple for parties of all sizes.

Pizzas – While delivery (or carryout) from a local restaurant is likely to be more common, creating a homemade pizza is as simple as rolling out dough, layering sauce and cheese then finishing with personalized toppings. If you're in charge of a smaller, more manageable group, you can even try personal-sized pies for maximum customization.

Barbecue – Ribs, pulled pork, brisket and slow-smoked barbecue of all varieties may take more preparation but almost always ends with a happy fan base. Keep in mind that you'll need to plan further in advance for longer cook times, but larger cuts of meat like pork shoulder help feed larger groups.

Veggie Trays – Not every game day dish has to include heavy foods or sticky fingers. An assortment of carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers and more paired with ranch or blue cheese dressings makes for a more nutritious appetizer ahead of the main course.

Dips – If you're looking for help from attendees, look no further than chips and dips for ways guests can lend a hand. Because they're usually simple to make and easily portable, your fellow fans can bring along any combination of their choosing from buffalo chicken dip and tortilla chips to crackers and hummus.

Sliders and Sandwiches – The combinations are just about endless for sliders with many variations of meats, cheeses, spreads and more. Keep your menu simple by choosing one type of bread, 1-2 meats and 1-2 cheeses to avoid going overboard. Guests can always add their own touches when it's time to dig in.

Walking Tacos or Nachos – Another personalized snack, walking tacos are an easy crowd-pleaser – all they take are taco shells and tortillas along with an assortment of your usual toppings: meat, cheese, sour cream, beans, guacamole, black olives, jalapenos and anything else your guests desire. Just line up the ingredients in separate bowls for DIY dining, and for a secondary option, provide tortilla chips to create nachos instead.

Find more game day recipes and ideas at Culinary.net.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

