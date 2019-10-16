A savory, crowd-pleasing breakfast

(Culinary.net) When you need a breakfast to feed a large group, this Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole is a perfect option. The savory aromas of sausage and bacon are almost sure to have your guests standing in line with a plate and fork in hand.
Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole
- 1 package (16 ounces) pork sausage
- 1 package (12 ounces) bacon, chopped
- 8 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1/2 cup flour
- 4 cups milk
- 1 package (8 ounces) mushrooms, sliced
- 12 eggs
- 1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 can (12 ounces) flaky biscuits
- In pan over medium-high heat, cook pork sausage until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and drain sausage. Set aside.
- Chop bacon into small pieces. In separate pan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until thoroughly cooked. Remove from heat and drain bacon. Set aside.
- In saucepan over medium heat, melt 6 tablespoons butter. Add flour; whisk until smooth. Cook on low heat 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in milk. Cook until bubbly and thickened. Add sausage, bacon and mushrooms; mix well. Set aside.
- In large bowl, combine eggs, evaporated milk and salt. Using whisk, beat until blended.
- In saucepan over medium heat, melt remaining butter. Add egg mixture; cook until firm but moist, stirring occasionally.
- Heat oven to 350° F.
- Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Spoon half the egg mixture into bottom of baking dish. Top with half the gravy mixture. Repeat layers.
- Separate biscuit dough and cut into quarters. Top sauce with biscuit quarters, points facing up.
- Bake 20-25 minutes, or until mixture is heated and biscuits are golden brown.
