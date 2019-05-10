Autumn bazaar on Oct. 12

The First United Methodist Church will host the Pumpkins and Snowflakes Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 1515 N. Jefferson St.

A chicken tetrazzini meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get an early jump on your holiday shopping by visiting the many unique vendors that will be featured. From homebaked foods to unique crafts this bazaar is a fun place to welcome fall and the pending holidays.