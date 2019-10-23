Be a hero this Halloween

(Family Features) Being a hero goes beyond dressing up in a costume this Halloween season. Children, families and schools across the country can channel their own superpowers to help deliver lifesaving supplies to children in need this October.

One way to use your superpowers is to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, which began in 1950 when girls and boys across the United States collected coins in hand-painted milk cartons to help children affected by World War II. Celebrating its 69th year, this nostalgic tradition continues today as America’s longest running youth volunteer program with generations of children running door to door holding signature orange boxes and singing, “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF.”

With over $180 million raised for health care, education, nutrition and more, the program has evolved into a month-long celebration of the power of kids helping kids. Throughout October, kids, parents and teachers across the country can be real superheroes by collecting donations, big and small.

Equipped with the iconic orange boxes, families can raise funds that add up to lifesaving change. As little as $1 can provide safe water to a child for more than 2 months; $3 can provide seven packets of therapeutic food; $5 can provide a pack of 10 notebooks and $7 can provide one warm fleece blanket for a child.

Halloween has become a “heroic” way to help others and build the next generation of global citizens. When kids trick-or-treat for a cause, they learn about global issues and feel empowered to make a difference.

Start creating real-world change by picking up your own little orange box. With the support of Visa Inc., the iconic box will glow in the dark, allowing superpowers to shine even brighter.

Visit TrickorTreatforUNICEF.org to download a DIY change box, donate online or find an event near you. Share your story on social media with #TOT4UNICEF, #WeCanAllBeHeroes and #KidsHelpingKids.

SOURCE:

UNICEF