Bellevue ISD offers voters a $4.5 million bond issue

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bellevue Independent School District has called a $4.5 million bond election for the Nov. 5 ballot which would fund an array of new construction and renovation at the campus.

BISD trustees appointed the Eagle Growth Committee more than a year ago to develop a facilities improvement plan. It included 15 community members, parents and teachers who examined the facilities inventory, studied data and then developed a plan which was unanimously approved by the board in August.

If the $4.5 million issue was approved it would be used to finance campus-wide improvements targeting the areas of safety, security and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, classroom and building renovation, ag facility addition and locker room renovation. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.