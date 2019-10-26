BISD board meets Monday

The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

A public hearing on the accountability rating and the Financial Integrity Rating System open the meeting.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will update the board on several topics including the single audit compliance report board training, Hellas turf work at the stadium and a possible trip to Washington D.C. for junior high students.

Action items will include operating procedures, board policy revisions, Texas Association of School Board facilities study, Suburban and school bus purchase, TexPool resolution and 2019 tax roll acceptance.

Monthly reports will be given by the assistant superintendent, financial officer and campus principals, who also will offer the campus improvement plans.