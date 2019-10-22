Bobbie Charlett White

November 15, 1930 – October 18, 2019

FORESTBURG – Bobbie Charlett White, 88, went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 18, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bobbie was born on Nov. 15, 1930 in Tipton, OK to Charlie and Nora (Justice) Daniel. She graduated from Glen Rose High School and attended business school in Fort Worth. On Feb. 15, 1949, Bobbie married JW White in Glen Rose.

In 1974, Bobbie graduated from the Texas Women’s University with a teaching certification. She went on to teach business education at Nocona High School for 20 years, all the while helping her husband throughout the years with the operation of his business, JW White Bulldozer Service, and raising their family.

After retirement, Bobbie enjoyed reading and traveling with her family. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandbabies.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, JW White; and children, Norma Moore and Ricky White.

Bobbie is survived by her children, Beth Dill and husband Charles, Forestburg, and Wesley White and wife Donna, Sunset; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Staggs; grandchildren, Micki Russell, Tracy Pollard and husband Lance, Keith Dill and wife Leah, Kody Dill and wife Ashley, Jay White and wife Jennifer, Bryan White and wife Dorothy, Keisha Cope and husband Steve, Cory White and Brandon White and 16 great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

