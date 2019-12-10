Bowie beats Holliday 3-0 at home; takes district lead as only unbeaten

A battle of the two undefeated district teams took place on Tuesday as Bowie hosted Holliday.

The Lady Rabbits pulled off the straight sets win against the Lady Eagles to take sole possession of first place in the district.

Bowie got out to a great start in the first set, but Holliday was able to stay around. The Lady Eagles made a late run to get within one point 20-19. In the end, the Lady Rabbits were able to close the set out strong, winning 25-21 to take the lead.

The second set saw Bowie take a small early 6-4 lead. Holliday tied the score up at 10-10 before taking at 16-14 lead.

Looking to reverse the subtle momentum the Lady Eagles had picked up, the Lady Rabbits battled back to tie the set at 20-20.

Using some great serving and good blocking in the middle, Bowie was again able to close out a set that could have gone either way strong. The Lady Rabbits won five of the next seven points to win 25-22 and go up 2-0.

The Lady Eagles needed to win three straight sets if they wanted a chance to win the match and stay undefeated. Bowie, having not lost a set in district play and with the backing of a pinked out Bowie Pep Squad behind them, did not want to give Holliday any hope.

Neither team was going to have a lapse in set three. It looked like the Lady Eagles might as the Lady Rabbits jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Holliday came back and the teams traded small leads back and forth until midway through the set the teams were tied 15-15.

Bowie built its most promising lead of the set as it looked poised to coast into the end of the third set up 22-18.

Following a timeout, the Lady Eagles came out fired up, winning four of the next five points to close the lead to 23-22. The teams were eventually tied at 24-24 with the set poised to go either way in extra points. Fortunately, it was the Lady Rabbits who won the next two points to win the set 26-24.

The team was led by Aslyn Davis with 14 kills while she also had 16 digs. Landra Parrled the team with 13 assists to go along with 10 digs and seven kills. On defense, Lexi Kirkham led the team with four blocks while adding five kills. Libero Taygon Jones was busy collecting 24 digs in the back row.

The Lady Rabbits play at noon at Nocona on Oct. 12. Bowie next plays Henrietta to start the second round of district at home at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.