Bowie football loses to Boyd

The Bowie Jackrabbits faced off against Boyd at home on Friday night.

Despite putting up a better effort than their previous game, the Jackrabbits fell to a talented Yellowjackets team 35-6.

Boyd led 21-0 at halftime and only a late touchdown run from Hunter Pullen prevented Bowie from getting shut out on offense. The Yellowjackets did the majority of their damage on the ground, racking up 330 yards rushing and scoring all five touchdowns on the ground.

Specifically frustrating were the four third down conversions given up and the two fourth down conversions.

On offense the Jackrabbits are still working with a limited playbook thanks to injuries at quarterback. The offense avoided turning the ball over, but the success Bowie had running the ball the previous week was limited. Pullen led the team with 68 yards rushing on 17 carries to go with the loan touchdown.

Bowie travels to Paradise to play at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.