Bowie, Nocona teams race all over in district lead up

The Bowie and Nocona cross country teams went to three different meets this week.

The Bowie boy’s team finished second at Ponder on Wednesday while the girl’s team finished 11th at the hugely attended Ken Gaston race in Grand Prairie on Thursday.

Both of Nocona’s teams ran at Brock on Wednesday, with the boy’s team finishing sixth. The girl’s team was one runner short of the five minimum runners needed to complete the team total.

For the Jackrabbits, Alex Shelton was the team’s top runner finishing third overall with a time of 18:27. Sid Mayfield and Trevor Vann joined him among the top 10 in seventh and 10th place.

Brody Armstrong and Travis Terry finished 17th and 18th to round out the top five runners for Bowie. Coach Jonathon Horton was happy with his team. With a great finish while battling heat and tough terrain, he feels confident where his team is with district on the horizon.

The Lady Rabbits ran at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie next to Joe Pool Lake. With many of the metroplexes top programs running, Bowie competed in the 4A and under race along with 16 other schools.

The top runner was Julia Witt who finished in 54th place with a time of 14:13. Jojo Villarreal and Brysen Richey was not far behind in 59th and 60th place. Jennifer Alvarado and Desarai Reyes rounded out the Lady Rabbits top five finishing in 78th and 84th place.

Running against some of the best runners in the Dallas/Fort Worth region hopes to prepare the girls for district.

The Nocona boy’s team had Lyndon Fenoglio finish first for the team in 22nd place with a time of 20:28. Frank Espinoza finished in 33rd place, Eli Croxton 39th, Alex Stephens 57th and Iziak Weatherread 69th place.

The Lady Indians were without Raylee Sparkman, who usually is the teams number two runner. Despite not getting a team result, the girls still had some good results.

Kylie Rose finished fifth overall with a time of 14:18. Madilyn Ferguson joined her among the top 10 in ninth place. Claudia Espinoza finished 18th and Natalie Pirkey was 55th.

With the district race scheduled for Oct. 14 in Bowie, a little more than week exists before teams will need to be in tip top shape.

To see full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.