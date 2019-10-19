Bowie Sr. Center readies all you can eat breakfast

Start your day off right from 7-10 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Bowie Senior Citizens Project, 501 Pelham St. with its all you can eat breakfast.

Come enjoy biscuits and gravy, pancakes and hashbrowns, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, milk or juice.

Cost will be $8 per adult and children under 12 for $4. Proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels program.