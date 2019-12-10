Ad

Bowie tennis wins at Weatherford

10/12/2019

The Bowie tennis team competed at Weatherford on Thursday and won the consolation bracket. (Photo by David Shaw)

The Bowie tennis team competed in one of its few fall tournaments on Thursday at Weatherford.
Competing against seven other teams, the Jackrabbits went 2-1 on the day to win the consolation bracket.
Featuring a format where nine matches are played between teams, the first team to win five wins the duel, although they sometimes let some matches play out.
Bowie lost its opening match against Aledo’s JV 6-3. The Jackrabbits rebounded to win the next two matches against Poolville and Weathorford’s JV team both 7-1.

