Bowie wins opening district game

It started off district play on Saturday by traveling to Henrietta.

Despite losing the first set in a close fashion, the Lady Rabbits would go on to win the next three to take the match 3-1.

The first set went back and forth, but the Lady Cats won 25-22. Bowie would tie the match by winning the second set in more comfortable fashion 25-19.

Sets three and four were both close and could have gone either way. Set three went to extra points where the Lady Rabbits were able to pull out the win 27-25 to go up 2-1.

Bowie could end the match with a win in the fourth set, but Henrietta was not going to make it easy. It was a close set all the way through, but the Lady Rabbits were able to take advantage of enough things late to get the close win 25-22.

Aslyn Davis led the team with 12 kills while also adding 23 digs. Lexi Kirkham was second with eight kills while leading the team with five blocks. Landra Parr and Neely Price each had 13 assists while Price led the team with two aces. Libero Taygon Jones had 27 digs.

The Lady Rabbits host their first district game at noon on Oct. 5 against City View.

