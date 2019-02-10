Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival arrives

Fall officially arrives in Bowie this weekend with the 24th Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival on Saturday.

This annual event presented by Bowie Community Development honors the pioneering spirit of the young men who sold chicken and biscuits to those early train travelers who stopped in Bowie. Many of these young businessmen went onto become community leaders as well as nationally known businessmen like Amon G. Carter.

Friday night

Festivities get underway on Friday with the popular Sip & Stroll With Me evening. Sip and Stroll will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at the participating merchants. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides (donation only) during Sip & Stroll and Chicken and Bread Days.

Saturday opens with the popular fiddle contest, along with the art show, car show, kid’s coop of games and fun and the quilt show. Read about all the events in your mid-week Bowie News.