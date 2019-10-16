Commissioners accept SO donations

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners handled an agenda of routine business when they met at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Several requests from the county sheriff’s office were addressed including several donations. Sheriff Marshall Thomas presented a donation of $250 from David and Marie Dooley and a $419 donation from Leadership Montague County which he asked to both go into training. There also was a $700 gift from the Texas State University Tobacco Enforcement program to go into the equipment line item.

The county continues to receive funds for housing outside prisoners through U.S. Corrections. For the month of August the payment was $11,605, which will go into the office’s operating fund.

