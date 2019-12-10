Commissioner’s court meets on Monday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 addressing several annual agreements and other miscellaneous items.

The 2020 resolution for the indigent defense grant program will be examined, along with the memo of understanding with the Abilene Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc. and the interlocal agreement with the Department of Information Resources.

The court will consider changing the name of Jackson Lane to Womble Road, and move its Nov. 11 court session to a different day due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

The Veteran’s Service Office and the county sheriff’s monthly reports will be offered.

The sheriff’s office also will present several donations and items of unanticipated revenue. There is a $250 donation to the office from David and Marie Dooley, $419 from Leadership Montague County; $700 from the Texas State University Tobacco Enforcement program; and $11,605 from U.S. Corrections for prisoner housing.