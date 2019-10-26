County commissioners to consider road name change

A public hearing on a county road name change opens Monday for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court when they meet at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Precinct Three Commissioner Mark Murphey proposed two weeks ago to change the name of this small section of road from Jackson Lane to Womble Road. He said ino one has lived on that lane so there has not been a 911 addressing conflict, however, that has changed and it conflicts with Jackson Road in southern Montague County. The process of a name change involves advertising the proposal and a hearing.

Commissioners will convene in regular session at 9 a.m. A pair of other road topics are on the agenda.

The court will discuss abandoning 12 feet of county’s 50-foot easement on the northeast side of East Front Street from Wabash to Tiger Street in the original Sunset township.

Commissioners also will consider closing or abandoning all of Boone Street from East Front to Denver Road also known as Second Street.

An executive session is scheduled noting personnel, but no additional specifics are given.

The court will cast votes for a nominee to the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors and approve the 2019 tax roll.

A committee appointed to review civil engineering proposals plans to submit its recommendation. This engineer would handle the review of subdivision proposals in connection with the recently updated subdivision ordinances. The county had advertised for proposals.

Two items of unanticipated revenue for the sheriff’s office will be presented, along with the mitigation plan update and the consent agenda