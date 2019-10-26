County to examine ROW agreements for U.S. 82 expansion project

Montague County Commissioners will begin the process of examining right-of-way agreements in connection with the U.S. Highway 82 expansion project when they meet in called session at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Engineers with the Texas Department of Transportation are expected to attend Monday’s meeting to answer questions about the standard ROW agreement. County participation will be needed to complete the road expansion and usually it is a 10 percent buy-in that helps pay ROW and to move utilities.

Adele Lewis, public information director for the TXDOT Wichita Falls District said at this time there are three portions of ROW in Montague County requiring one agreement for each. A “guesstimate” of the cost is about $300,000.

