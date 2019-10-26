Cross country more than just running; regionals this week

By Jordan Neal

sports@bowienewsonline.com

On Oct. 28, teams from Bowie, Nocona, Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Bellevue as well as individuals from Forestburg and Prairie Valley will compete at regional cross country meets.

While it usually does not get the attention of other fall sports like football and volleyball, the number of kids who wake up at 5 and 6 a.m. to run are more than some people think.

“I know we have 30 high school boys this year and about 30 in junior high,” Bowie boys Coach Jonathon Horton said. “I think it is about the same for the girls and at Nocona, so that’s a lot of kids across just two towns.”

The training regimens and philosophies vary from coach to coach said Horton.

“Some like to run as many as eight miles at a time,” Horton said. “Some only like running the set distances their athletes have to run.” Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.