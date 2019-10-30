Cross Country State Qualifiers

On Monday teams competed at regional cross country meets across the state. For Montague County, Saint Jo’s (L-R) Collin Thomas and Logan Morman qualified individually for the state meet. Senior Morman will be making his third appearance at the state meet after finishing eighth overall with a time of 17:03. Freshman Thomas will be making his first appearance after finishing 16th overall with a time of 17:38. The state meet will be at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.