Dorothy Arlene Kendron Hesse

August 24, 1937 – October 5, 2019

MUENSTER – Dorothy Arlene Kendron Hesse, 82, died on Oct. 5, 2019.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Hesse was born in Chicago, IL on Aug. 24, 1937 to Adam and Bernice Kendron. She attended Chicago Right Junior College. She did a lot of secretarial work and worked for a travel agency.

She married Judge Paul Hesse on Jan. 2, 1971 in Sacred Heart Church in Muenster. They lived in Germany and Saudi Arabia. Later, they built a home on their farm in Muenster. They lived there until their deaths.

She preceded her in death by her brother, James; her sister, Alice and her niece, Susan.

She is survived by her sister, Lois Allen; two nephews; two nieces; two brothers-in-laws; three sisters-in-laws; and numerous Hesse nieces and nephews.