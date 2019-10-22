Early voting opens smooth

Texans will have two weeks to cast ballots early in the Nov. 5 general election as voting got underway Monday and continues through Nov. 1.

Statewide voters will be asked to consider 10 proposed constitutional amendments. At the local level, the City of Bowie and Bowie Independent School District have elections.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the opening day ran smooth with 72 voters casting ballots, primarily in the Bowie races.

BISD has one contested race in place three as Jases Brown and Jeff Jackson run. Daniel Deweber is unopposed in place four. Neither of the incumbents ran.

On the Bowie City Council, there is a race for mayor as Gaylynn Burris is challenged by Bill Miller. Incumbent Councilor Wayne Bell is unopposed in precinct three.

Running for precinct one are Michael Christmas and Diana Higgins and in precinct two, Councilor Jason Love faces Jason Johnson.

Early voting is at: Bowie Bible Baptist Church, 1400 State Highway 59 North; Montague County Annex Community Room, 11339 State Highway 59N; H.J. Justin Community Center, 100 Clay Street, Nocona and Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Extended hours are Oct. 22 and Oct. 31, 7 a.m. -7 p.m., only at the county courthouse annex location.

Visit the county website for sample ballots and constitutional amendment explanations: co.montague.tx.us/page/montague.SampleBallots.