A group of volunteers at the Bowie Animal Shelter conducted a fall photo shoot for pets to raise funds which will be used to buy cabinets and cat cages for the facility. Joellen Stark organized the project and took the photos. There is a beautiful group of kittens available for adoption at the shelter, along with some great dogs.

Rubi, Angie Myers dog, poses for an autumn photo. (Photo by Joellen Stark)