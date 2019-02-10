Football Roundup

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears did not have a happy end to their homecoming week as they played Northside on Friday night.

While the Bears were able to stretch the game into the fourth quarter, the Indians still came out on top 48-0.

The defense kept Gold-Burg in the game early. After a score on Northside’s first drive, the Bears defense forced and recovered a fumble in their own endzone for a touchback to prevent the Indians from scoring.

Gold-Burg only trailed 8-0 heading into the second quarter, but after that Northside’s size and experience overwhelmed the Bears.

The Indians scored on their next two possessions, but Gold-Burg’s defense did get another stop before the half. The Bears trailed 22-0, but it was definitely an improvement on some of their previous scores at halftimes.

The third quarter saw Gold-Burg’s offense continue to struggle. After a nice dump off went for a first down in the Bear’s opening drive, Gold-Burg had failed to convert a first down since.

Things did not help when the Bear’s main offensive threat, Will Hodges, had to come off with an ankle injury. Gold-Burg had minor success with quick dives up the middle for a few yards at a time, but inopportune penalties or negative plays would stall the drives.

Northside scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to make the score 48-0 and end the game due to mercy rule.

The Bears travel to Woodson to play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers picked up another win on Friday night at Wichita Christian to stay undefeated following a bye week.

The Panthers won 56-6, putting a stop to the game sometime during the third quarter.

Despite this, Saint Jo did not have the best of starts.

Logan Brawner scored one of his three rushing touchdowns on the Panthers opening drive to make the score 6-0, but after that Saint Jo’s offense struggled to get anything going.

The first two drives of the second quarter saw Eli Jones connect on touchdown passes to Pepe Gam. It was among the 30 points Saint Jo scored as it led 36-6 at halftime.

Brawner’s two other scores came in the third quarter while Ashton Stewart scored on a 30-yard run to end the game 56-6.

Brawner led the team with 124 yards rushing to go along with his three touchdowns. Brayden Bell was second with 85 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Gam led the team with three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, all from quarterback Eli Jones.

On defense, the Panthers forced three turnovers. Connor Thompson recovered a fumble for a touchdown while Chance Bennett intercepted a pass and Hunter Garrett recovered the other.

Saint Jo plays its final non-district game this week at home against Carrollton Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 for homecoming.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians started off district with possibly their toughest challenge of the season as they hosted state-ranked Gunter.

The Tigers showed why they are ranked fourth in the state as they won 58-6 against the Indians.

Gunter scored the game’s opening 13 points in the first quarter. Nocona was able to capitalize on a 50-plus yard run from Chandler Fenoglio as he scored from a yard out later on fourth and goal. The score cut the lead to 13-6.

It would be one of the last positive things for the Indians as the Tigers blocked the extra point and returned it for two points to make it 15-6. Gunter did the majority of its damage in the second quarter as the Tigers led 51-6 at halftime.

Eventually a running clock started after Gunter’s final score midway through the third quarter and the teams played even the rest of the way.

The Indians hope to be rid of Gunter in their district next year with realignment.

The Indians next travel to Henrietta to play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns played at former district opponent Newcastle on Friday.

The Longhorns lost 63-12 as the speed of the Bobcats proved to give Forestburg issues on the defensive side.

While offense had some success, it was not enough to keep up with Newcastle.

The Longhorns next host Savoy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

