Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians picked up their first district win of the season on Friday with a win against Callisburg.

The Indians overcame a slow start to win comfortably 33-13. Early on things were not looking good.

The Wildcats scored on their first two drives and led 13-0. Nocona’s plan to run right at the defense was not working. The Indians defense needed to key on some different things. With adjustments made, both sides of the ball turned things around.

On offense, Nocona went to the air as quarterback Carter Horn brushed off an interception as he completed 17 of 23 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown pass. It went to Jason Sparkman, who led the team with nine catches for 118 yards receiving.

The Indians never really got things going well on the ground offensively, but when they were close Horn scored four rushing touchdowns and led the team with 38 yards rushing. The defense did not allow Callisburg to score again as Nocona won by 20 points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers started district on the road at Savoy on Friday while continuing their undefeated start to the season.

No game has gone to regulation yet for the Panthers and Friday was no different as Saint Jo won 52-2 by halftime.

Outside of a safety by the Cardinals that cut the score to 8-2 in the first quarter, the game was dominated by the Panthers. Most of the damage on offense came on the ground as Brayden Bell led the team with 87 yards rushing while scoring a touchdown.

Logan Brawner led the team with three touchdowns scored, two on the ground and one on a catch. Connor Thompson and Chance Bennett both scored on their only carries of the game. Eli Jones threw his other touchdown pass to Logan Morman.

On defense it was even more dominant. The defense allowed only -14 yards of total offense and one first down. Bennett recovered a fumble on defense as the lone takeaway of the game.

Gold-Burg and Forestburg were off last week.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.