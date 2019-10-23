Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers kept their great season going as they stomped Bryson at home on Friday night.

What was supposed to be the toughest game of the season for the Panthers ended up being like every other game as Saint Jo beat the Cowboys in less than four quarters 56-8.

It was a fast start to the game for the Panthers. After Logan Brawner scored from 29 yards out on the opening drive, the defense stopped Bryson’s offense in its tracks. Brayden Bell then scored on a short run to make the score 14-0.

Saint Jo then recovered the onside kick and Bell again capped off the drive with another short touchdown run making it 22-0 by the end of the quarter.

The Cowboys never got on track despite a lone touchdown drive in the second quarter.

The Panthers still leading 44-8 at halftime made sure the game did not last too long into the third quarter.

Coach Mark Stevens says the success is not going to their heads since the playoffs are not guaranteed yet. The next game against county rival Forestburg is all they are focused on before they get back to district play.

“That number 11 kid (Zach Bradley) is a load,” Stevens said. “We will need to limit him for us to have a chance to win the game.”

The Panthers host the Longhorns at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Nocona

Nocona had a bye week.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns tried to shake off the rust of not playing the past two weeks when they hosted Woodson on Friday.

A slow start to the game proved too big of a hole to overcome as the Cowboys won 78-44.

After falling behind in the first quarter, the Longhorns were able to settle down on both sides of the ball and played Woodson rather equally for the rest of the game to avoid losing by mercy rule.

On offense it was the imposing Zach Bradley leading the way. He accounted for six touchdowns and had more than 600 yards of total offense to help Forestburg try to keep up with Woodson, but the defense just could not get enough stops for a chance to come back.

The Chisholm Trail Rivalry game comes first though, with the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears had a troubled start in their first game back from their bye week on Friday at Throckmorton.

The Bears could not overcome the sluggish start as the Greyhounds won 56-7.

Gold-Burg hopes it can bust the slow start trend as the final two games of the season are district games counting towards a playoff berth if it can win either game.

“After the game, I saw them perk up when I said the games will start to count,” Coach Leo Murguia said. “Everything up to this point has been to get us ready for this time and I think the guys will rise to the challenge.”

The Bears travel to Fannindel and will play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.