Football Roundup

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Panthers hosted county rival Forestburg on Friday.

Like last year’s two games, this year the Panthers won easily 62-0 by halftime.

Despite constant rain on a grass field, touchdowns came fast for Saint Jo as it scored on almost half (nine) of its total plays ran (20).

Eli Jones completed all four of his passes for 87 yards and all for touchdowns. Pepe Gam caught two, Chance Bennett caught one and Jarrod Reeves caught one. On the ground Logan Brawner led the team with three touchdowns, while Brayden Bell and Connor Thompson each had one.

The defense did not allow a completed pass and intercepted three passes while limiting the Longhorns to simple runs up the middle.

Saint Jo travels to Newcastle and Forestburg travels to Gold-Burg. Both games kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Nocona

Coming off a bye week and needing to win their last three games of the season, the Nocona Indians got off to a great start on Friday at S&S Consolidated.

The Indians won in pretty dominant fashion 25-6 against the Rams.

Coach Rick Weaver decided the wet conditions on a grass field would make be a slog to try and run the ball in, so he opted to throw the ball early with good results.

Quarterback Carter Horn threw two touchdown passes to Jason Sparkman and one to Ian Hostetter. Outside of one run up the middle for a touchdown, Nocona’s defense stifled S&S all night.

Coach Rick Weaver knows it is a tall task for his team to win out if they want to make the playoffs with likely playoff teams Holliday and City View left. Still, the Indians hold their destiny in their own hands and are focused on just trying to beat the Eagles this week at home on senior night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears entered district play on Friday traveling to district favorite Fannindel.

The Bears lost 44-6 as they had a hard time trying to contain the Falcons Dayton Dunbar. Gold-Burg did do a good job of not letting the game get too far away.

The Bears have one game left and it can change the narrative of the whole season in which they have not won a game and have struggled to compete. Gold-Burg hosts Forestburg where the winner is guaranteed a playoff spot.

It will be senior night for Gold-Burg’s one senior Waylan Whitaker and the team will be extra fired up.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

