Gordon Owen Hickey

August 23, 1925 – September 26, 2019

LINDSAY – Gordon Owen Hickey, 94, died on Sept. 26, 2019.

A private family burial will be at San Joaquin Valley National Military Cemetery in California at a later date.

Hickey was born on Aug. 23, 1925 in Carbon Hill, AL to William Harve Hickey and Louisa Elizabeth (Lewis) Hickey. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and fought for our country during World War II where he was stationed in the Pacific Theater on the USS Pennsylvania as a Coxswain.

Hickey married Kay Fette in September 1964 in Sunnyvale, CA where they owned and operated G&K Metal Finishing. He was an active member of the BPOE, American Legion, National Rodeo Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Gainesville.

He is preceded in death by parents, William and Louisa Hickey; sons, Gordon Hickey and William E. Hickey; sisters, Bertha Scott, Lela Mansel, Ethel Townley and Minnie Lou Jordan; and brother, Lewis Hickey.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay D. (Fette) Hickey, Lindsay; son, Timothy Charles Hickey, Fremont, CA and a granddaughter.