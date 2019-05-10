Historic cemetery board hosting fish fry event

The Montague County Historic Cemetery Preservation Board will host an all you can eat fish fry Oct. 19.

The event will be in the Forestburg Community Center in Forestburg. Serving will begin at 6 p.m. The cost will be $15 per person.

All proceeds will benefit the Cemetery Preservation Board and its efforts to restore the pioneer cemeteries of Montague County.

The Cemetery Preservation Board has undertaken the task of locating all the cemeteries in the county. Work will begin on the cemeteries with the most urgent needs.

So join come enjoy a great meal and help the group save the county’s historic cemeteries.