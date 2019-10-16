Jackrabbits lose 43-7 to Whitesboro

The Bowie Jackrabbits hosted Whitesboro on Friday with a hope to earn their first win of the season.

While it was going the Jackrabbits way in a low scoring first half, the Bearcats offense exploded in the second half to win 43-7.

The first quarter passed by with neither team’s offense able to make a dent in the scoreboard. Bowie got on the board first midway through the second quarter as quarterback Colby Miller got loose on a 68-yard touchdown run. The Jackrabbits went into halftime up 7-0.

Whitesboro inserted wide receiver Tryston Gaines in the second half and the Bearcats offense changed. Gaines scored on a 65-yard run and caught two touchdown passes to help spark Whitesboro’s offense.

The Bearcats scored 22 points in the third quarter and 21 in the fourth quarter to break the game open, winning 43-7.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.