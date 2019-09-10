Jackrabbits lose at Brock 67-7

After a week off due to a bye, the Bowie Jackrabbits faced probably their toughest task of the season as it kicked off district play traveling to state ranked Brock.

The Eagles showed just how far the divide is among the state’s elite, winning 67-7 in a game where the Jackrabbits did not help matters.

Brock score three times in the first quarter to go up 19-0. The run heavy Eagles continued as they scored twice more in the second quarter on long runs. The score was 32-0 at halftime.

Any hope the second half might be different was smashed as Brock took back the kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. After another touchdown run, the Eagles defense got in on the action as they scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

There was not much hope left with Brock up 53-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bowie got an offensive drive going that it was able to capitalize on in the beginning of the quarter. Quarterback Colby Miller ran nine yards for a touchdown to cut the score to 53-7.

Unfortunately, the Eagles scored two more touchdowns before the game was up to make the final score 67-7.

There were not a lot of positives to take away for the Jackrabbits. The offense put up 98 total yards while turning the ball over three times. The defense allowed 405 rushing yards and 23 first downs.

Besides Miller’s touchdown run, other positives came from the defense as Tru’Vion Sansom intercepted a pass and Chris Osterbuhr recovered a fumble.

