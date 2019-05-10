Lady Rabbits win on road

The Bowie Lady Rabbits took the long trip to Childress on Tuesday to play the Lady Cats.

The Lady Rabbits made the trip worth it by coming out on top in straight sets. While Childress did not make it easy, Bowie did not have to sweat much with set scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-16.

Key players included Aslyn Davis leading the team with 12 kills while 11 digs and two blocks. Landra Parr led the team with 15 assists, 13 digs and three aces. Lexi Kirkham led the team with three blocks to go along with five kills.

Neely Price was second with 10 assists while libero Taygon Jones had 12 digs and two aces. Jayci Logan had the second most kills with six.

