Man seriously injured as a blowout sends his car across the highway lanes

By BARBARA GREEN

A bizarre accident involving a car and 18-wheel semi-truck Monday morning seriously injured one man and shut down traffic along U.S. Highway 287/81 for a long period as the scene was cleared.

While the accident is still under investigation, officials with the Department of Public Safety provided some details. The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Monday between the Wagonseller and Fruitland exits.

A black passenger car was northbound on U.S. 287 when he had a tire blow out. This caused it to drive across the median into southbound traffic.

The car reportedly ran into the truck tractor’s rear axel and then under the trailer. The trailer ran over the car with the rear tandems ripping them from the trailer in the process. The trailer was several hundred yards down the lane, while the rear tandem was in the left lane in between the truck and car.

