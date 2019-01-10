Margaret Maye West

May 15, 1935 – September 28, 2019

DECATUR – Margaret Maye West, 84, died on Sept. 28, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Tony Rogers officiating. Burial followed at Briar Creek Cemetery.

West was born on May 15, 1935 in Bangor, ME to Kenneth and Gladys (Patten) Davis. She worked at Sheppard Air Force Base as a social recreational leader and was a homemaker. West was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Bowie for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Henry Eddington; second husband, Jack West; son, Michael Eddington; step-sons, Robert West and Manford West; sisters, Ethel Fleming, Lucille Randall and twin sister, Marjorie Baldwin.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Wroblewski, Bowie; step-son, Audi West, Nocona; a daughter-in-law; sister, Pat Hitchings, Virginia; several step-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.