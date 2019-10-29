Marvin Luther Thomas

August 25, 1937 – October 27, 2019

BOWIE – Marvin Luther Thomas, 82, died on Oct. 27, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Old Country Church in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Thomas was born on Aug. 25, 1937 in Vashti to Frank “Doc” and Ilene (Potts) Thomas. He graduated from Bellevue High School. He married Kay Hopper in July of 1959. He had a life long career in the oilfield as pumper for more than 60 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay Thomas; grandson, Rhett Justice; brothers, Clifton Thomas and Donald Thomas; sister, Lewanda Edgemond; niece, Tesha Thomas and nephew, Boyd Thomas.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Justice, Dayton and Lance Thomas, Tomball; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Melvin Ray Thomas, Flower Mound; a sister-in-law; one niece; one nephew; and companion, Frankie Coggin, Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.