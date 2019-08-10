Marvin Ray Brown

December 16, 1956 – October 5, 2019

BOWIE – Marvin Ray Brown 62, died on Oct. 5, 2019 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 8 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Brown was born on Dec. 16, 1956 in Fort Worth to Marvin and Mary (Cearley) Brown.

He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1975 and moved to Wichita Falls to own and operate Brown Contracting, a dry wall company. He was a member of the Southwest Donkey and Mule Association and Past President of the Big Sandy Mule Riders Association. Brown was a member of the First Baptist Church of Boyd.

He is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Brown and brother-in-law, Glynn Elrod.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Brown, Sunset; brother, Bobby Brown, Bridgeport; two sisters, Connie Elrod, Vashti and Cindy Hanks, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.