Mattie E. Parrish

July 23, 1947 – September 30, 2019

SUNSET – Mattie E. Parrish, 72, died on Sept. 30, 2019 in Sunset, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.

Parrish was born on July 23, 1947 in Lubbock to Jim and Effie (McLaughlin) Evans. She married Jim Parrish on May 30, 1964 in Lubbock. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Parrish, Sunset; five sons, Wayne Parrish, Coco, FL, David Parrish, Slidell, Edward Parrish, Iowa Park, Dean Parrish, Bowie and Logan Parrish, Sunset; daughters, Brittney Parrish and Evelyn Parrish, both of Sunset; and a grandson.