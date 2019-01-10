Michael Christopher Minter

September 13, 1970 – September 27, 2019

GRAPEVINE – Michael Christopher Minter, 49, died on Sept. 27, 2019 in Grapevine, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1970 in Irving to Paul and Claudette (Pearson) Minter. He graduated from Keller High School and attended Tarrant County Junior College, North Campus and North Texas State College. Minter worked as serviceman for Cummins Allison.

He was baptized at Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving. He was currently a member of Fellowship Church in Grapevine.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudette Pearson Minter.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Carol Minter, Sunset; brothers, Stephen Minter, Aledo and Tony Mauldin, Tennessee; and two nieces.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.