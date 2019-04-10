Monday last day to register in time for Nov. 5 election

Voter registration has been busy during the last two months in Montague County with 426 voters registered or updating their records boosting the total number of registered voters to 13,304.

For those who wish to cast a ballot in the upcoming Nov. 5 elections for various city, school and Texas constitutional amendments, Monday is the last day to file your registration. County Election Administrator Ginger Wall reminds citizens new registrations or updates must be to her office at Montague by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Texas will have a constitutional amendment election on the Nov. 5 election, and the only local entities having elections will be the City of Bowie and Bowie Independent School District.

For those wishing to apply for a ballot by mail, the deadline to submit that request is Oct. 25.