Music warriors: Bowie, Nocona bands prepare for UIL marching contest

Nocona High School marching band. (Photo by Jordan Neal)

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County’s two high school marching bands are moving into the final weeks of rehearsal for the Oct. 19 Regional University Interscholastic League March Contests, which leads the 3A bands to state competition this year.

Bowie’s Mighty Marching Maroon and Nocona Pride of the Tribe are tweaking and refining their respective Asian-inspired “warrior” half-time shows to be ready for the judges. State contest alternates years for the bands. Both bands will compete at the Ponder Marching Festival this weekend and regional UIL contest on Oct. 19.

Bowie

This is German Torres first year to lead the Bowie band, along with his assistants Jimmy Fleener and Melissa Zamzow, also coordinates the flag corps.

“The Warriors” is the show title and follows a Viking-style theme complete with various props. Today’s band programs are theatrical productions using an array of lights, props, costuming, choreography all set to dramatic music.

Nocona

Erin Hanson is in her fifth year directing the Nocona High School Band. She is assisted by Randy Brooks and the color guard is directed by Nataly Hernandez. Hanson said preparation is going well for its show, “The Way of the Warrior,” which follows an Asian theme.

Read the full story on both bands in the weekend Bowie News.